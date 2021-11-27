ESPN College Gameday picks for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

ESPN College Gameday was in Ann Arbor, Michigan for today’s clash between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan.

The cast of analysts and hosts led by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis spent three hours reviewing every storyline across the sport and previewing the game of the week.

Much of their talk about Wisconsin’s contest against Minnesota circled around the emergence of Braelon Allen and whether Wisconsin’s defense was good enough to lead the team to a victory.

The hosts picked the outcome of today’s game as the show came to a close. Here is who the cast of Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and guest picker ___ picked to win:

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Lee Corso: Wisconsin

Celebrity Guest Picker Sebastian Maniscalco: Wisconsin

Fan Vote: Wisconsin

