ESPN College GameDay picks for Wisconsin vs. Penn State

After a long, long wait that felt like it would never end, Wisconsin fans are back at Camp Randall. Wisconsin football takes on Penn State to start the year as the two top-20 teams face off in Madison.

Wisconsin enters as a slight favorite, but these are two of the Big Ten’s best entering the year.

The Badgers will be without starting ILB Leo Chenal, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week’s game as well.

While ESPN College GameDay is in Charlotte for the Clemson-Georgia showdown, they still pick every single big game of the week. How did the crew see Wisconsin and Penn State shaking out?

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Lee Corso: Wisconsin

Desmond Howard: Penn State

Special Guest Kane Brown: Penn State

