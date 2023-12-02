ESPN College GameDay make picks the winners of Championship Weekend
Although Ohio State football is back home in Columbus watching the final weekend of college football, there is still a path, albeit a small one, for the Buckeyes to return to the College Football Playoff.
Chaos must occur, part of the equation was Washington having to stay undefeated, which the Huskies did last night as they held off Oregon in the final Pac-12 championship game.
The Buckeyes will want to see more than a few other teams ahead of them lose, which include Texas losing to Oklahoma State, and Louisville upsetting Florida State. There is a chance, and let’s see if ESPN College GameDay’s crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and guest picker comedian, Theo Vonn, believe the chaos will happen.
ACC Championship: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville
Being a champion isn’t measured by the finish
It’s measured each day, each hour, each minute
🗣️ @Jaboowins #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ej33v5ShZK
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – Louisville
McAfee – Louisville
Vonn – FSU
Herbstreit – FSU
Corso – FSU
Big 12 Championship: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State
Almost that time ⌛️🤘 pic.twitter.com/bou7BmVpAO
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – UT
McAfee – UT
Vonn – UT
Herbstreit – UT
Corso – UT
SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
Who’s ready for today Dawg Nation⁉️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/UzOPPoFQ3z
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – Bama
McAfee – Bama
Vonn – UGA
Herbstreit – UGA
Corso – UGA
American Athletic Championship: SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane
This ain’t for everybody. pic.twitter.com/vhC9ZTVw29
— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) December 1, 2023
Picks
Howard – Tulane
McAfee – Tulane
Vonn – Tulane
Herbstreit – SMU
Corso – SMU
Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa
Leave Your Mark.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Yezhd7ZRHz
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – UM
McAfee – Iowa
Vonn – Iowa
Herbstreit – Iowa
Corso – UM
MAC Championship: Miami vs. Toledo
QB1 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hVm7WopWDL
— Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – Miami
McAfee – Toledo
Vonn – Toledo
Herbstreit – Toledo
Corso – Toledo
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV
𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝗻. 🔵🟠
🏆 MW Championship
🆚 UNLV
📍 Allegiant Stadium
⏰ 1 p.m. MT
📺 FOX#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/AzadGzIn8p
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – UNLV
McAfee – BSU
Vonn – BSU
Herbstreit – BSU
Corso – BSU
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy
𝐒𝐔𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐃𝐀𝐘#GoApp #BeatTtoy pic.twitter.com/r6u2PkpzqU
— App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 2, 2023
Picks
Howard – App. St.
McAfee – App. St.
Vonn – Troy
Herbstreit – App. St.
Corso – App. St.