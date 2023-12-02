ESPN College GameDay make picks the winners of Championship Weekend

Although Ohio State football is back home in Columbus watching the final weekend of college football, there is still a path, albeit a small one, for the Buckeyes to return to the College Football Playoff.

Chaos must occur, part of the equation was Washington having to stay undefeated, which the Huskies did last night as they held off Oregon in the final Pac-12 championship game.

The Buckeyes will want to see more than a few other teams ahead of them lose, which include Texas losing to Oklahoma State, and Louisville upsetting Florida State. There is a chance, and let’s see if ESPN College GameDay’s crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and guest picker comedian, Theo Vonn, believe the chaos will happen.

ACC Championship: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville

Being a champion isn’t measured by the finish It’s measured each day, each hour, each minute 🗣️ @Jaboowins #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ej33v5ShZK — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 2, 2023

Picks

Howard – Louisville

McAfee – Louisville

Vonn – FSU

Herbstreit – FSU

Corso – FSU

Big 12 Championship: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State

Picks

Howard – UT

McAfee – UT

Vonn – UT

Herbstreit – UT

Corso – UT

SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Picks

Howard – Bama

McAfee – Bama

Vonn – UGA

Herbstreit – UGA

Corso – UGA

American Athletic Championship: SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane

Picks

Howard – Tulane

McAfee – Tulane

Vonn – Tulane

Herbstreit – SMU

Corso – SMU

Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

Picks

Howard – UM

McAfee – Iowa

Vonn – Iowa

Herbstreit – Iowa

Corso – UM

MAC Championship: Miami vs. Toledo

Picks

Howard – Miami

McAfee – Toledo

Vonn – Toledo

Herbstreit – Toledo

Corso – Toledo

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

Picks

Howard – UNLV

McAfee – BSU

Vonn – BSU

Herbstreit – BSU

Corso – BSU

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy

Picks

Howard – App. St.

McAfee – App. St.

Vonn – Troy

Herbstreit – App. St.

Corso – App. St.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire