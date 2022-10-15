ESPN’s College GameDay picks their winners for week 7
Multiple top 25 matchups this weekend and two top ten tilts made ESPN’s decision fairly difficult but they ended up heading to SEC country for the No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee contest. The crew of Chris Fowler, Lee Corso (welcome back after a two-week hiatus), Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit were joined by Peyton Manning, who needs no introduction. Find out below from the group of Howard, McAfee, Corso, Herbstreit and Manning on who they believe will win this weekend.
North Dakota St at South Dakota State
North Dakota State’s quarterback, Cam Miller, passes the ball to Dominic Gonnella on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Usd Vs Ndsu 018
Howard – NDSU
McAfee – SDSU
Manning – NDSU
Corso – NDSU
Herbstreit – NDSU
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets pushed out Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Howard – Kansas
McAfee – Kansas
Manning – Oklahoma
Corso – Kansas
Herbstreit – Oklahoma
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Clemson
McAfee – Clemson
Manning – Clemson
Corso – Clemson
Herbstreit – no pick
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois
Minnesota’s head coach P.J. Fleck waves to fans after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
220924 Msu Minn Fb 189a
Howard – Minnesota
McAfee – Illini
Manning – Minnesota
Corso – Minnesota
Herbstreit – Illini
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs players react after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Miss. St.
McAfee – Miss. St.
Manning – UK
Corso – Miss. St.
Herbstreit – Miss. St.
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Utah
McAfee – USC
Manning – USC
Corso – USC
Herbstreit – Utah
No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse
Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (19) is hoisted by teammates after catching a winning touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers late in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – ‘Cuse
McAfee – NC St.
Manning – ‘Cuse
Corso – ‘Cuse
Herbstreit – ‘Cuse
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – TCU
McAfee – TCU
Manning – TCU
Corso – TCU
Herbstreit – OSU
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs the ball toward the end zone during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – UM
McAfee – PSU
Manning – UM
Corso – UM
Herbstreit – UM
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – UT
McAfee – UT
Manning – UT
Corso – UT
Herbstreit – Bama