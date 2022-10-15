ESPN’s College GameDay picks their winners for week 7

Multiple top 25 matchups this weekend and two top ten tilts made ESPN’s decision fairly difficult but they ended up heading to SEC country for the No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee contest. The crew of Chris Fowler, Lee Corso (welcome back after a two-week hiatus), Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit were joined by Peyton Manning, who needs no introduction. Find out below from the group of Howard, McAfee, Corso, Herbstreit and Manning on who they believe will win this weekend.

North Dakota St at South Dakota State

North Dakota State’s quarterback, Cam Miller, passes the ball to Dominic Gonnella on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Usd Vs Ndsu 018

Howard – NDSU

McAfee – SDSU

Manning – NDSU

Corso – NDSU

Herbstreit – NDSU

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets pushed out Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

Howard – Kansas

McAfee – Kansas

Manning – Oklahoma

Corso – Kansas

Herbstreit – Oklahoma

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Clemson

McAfee – Clemson

Manning – Clemson

Corso – Clemson

Herbstreit – no pick

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois

Minnesota’s head coach P.J. Fleck waves to fans after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

220924 Msu Minn Fb 189a

Howard – Minnesota

McAfee – Illini

Manning – Minnesota

Corso – Minnesota

Herbstreit – Illini

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs players react after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Miss. St.

McAfee – Miss. St.

Manning – UK

Corso – Miss. St.

Herbstreit – Miss. St.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Utah

McAfee – USC

Manning – USC

Corso – USC

Herbstreit – Utah

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (19) is hoisted by teammates after catching a winning touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers late in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – ‘Cuse

McAfee – NC St.

Manning – ‘Cuse

Corso – ‘Cuse

Herbstreit – ‘Cuse

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – TCU

McAfee – TCU

Manning – TCU

Corso – TCU

Herbstreit – OSU

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs the ball toward the end zone during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – UM

McAfee – PSU

Manning – UM

Corso – UM

Herbstreit – UM

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – UT

McAfee – UT

Manning – UT

Corso – UT

Herbstreit – Bama

