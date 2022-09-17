ESPN’s College GameDay picks their Week 3 winners including Notre Dame vs. Cal
For the first time in College GameDay’s twenty year history, they visited Boone, North Carolina, home of giant slayer Appalachian State. After the Mountaineers took North Carolina to the brink in week one, they successfully garnered a massive upset in week two, going to College Station and defeating Texas A&M. The GameDay crew (Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee) along with guest picker country singer Luke Combs, made their selections for week three’s slate. Find out below who they chose to win.
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen
North Dakota State at Arizona
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – NDSU
Combs – NDSU
Corso – Zona
McAfee – NDSU
Herbstreit – NDSU
Purdue at Syracuse
Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Cuse
Combs – Purdue
Corso – Cuse
McAfee – Cuse
Herbstreit – Purdue
California vs. Notre Dame
Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his players out of the tunnel before the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – ND
Combs – ND
Corso – Cal
McAfee – ND
Herbstreit – ND
Texas Tech vs. No. 16 NC State
Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Anthony Smith (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Julian Gray (8) during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – NC St.
Combs – TT
Corso – NC St.
McAfee – NC St.
Herbstreit – NC St.
No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn
Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – PSU
Combs – Auburn
Corso – PSU
McAfee – PSU
Herbstreit – PSU
No. 13 Miami (FL) vs. No. 24 Texas A&M
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – TAMU
Combs – TAMU
Corso – Miami (FL)
McAfee – TAMU
Herbstreit – no pick
Mississippi State vs. LSU
USA TODAY Sports
Howard – MSU
Combs – LSU
Corso – MSU
McAfee – MSU
Herbstreit – MSU
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.
Ou Vs Kent State Fb
Howard – OU
Combs – Nebraska
Corso – OU
McAfee – OU
Herbstreit – OU
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington
Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Howard – MSU
Combs – MSU
Corso – MSU
McAfee – UW
Herbstreit – UW
Fresno State vs. No. 7 USC
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – USC
Combs – USC
Corso – USC
McAfee – USC
Herbstreit – USC
No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – BYU
Combs – Oregon
Corso – BYU
McAfee – BYU
Herbstreit – Oregon
Troy vs. Appalachian State
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – App. St.
Combs – App. St.
Corso – App. St.
McAfee – App. St.
Herbstreit – App. St.