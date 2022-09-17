ESPN’s College GameDay picks their Week 3 winners including Notre Dame vs. Cal

For the first time in College GameDay’s twenty year history, they visited Boone, North Carolina, home of giant slayer Appalachian State. After the Mountaineers took North Carolina to the brink in week one, they successfully garnered a massive upset in week two, going to College Station and defeating Texas A&M. The GameDay crew (Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee) along with guest picker country singer Luke Combs, made their selections for week three’s slate. Find out below who they chose to win.

North Dakota State at Arizona

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – NDSU

Combs – NDSU

Corso – Zona

McAfee – NDSU

Herbstreit – NDSU

Purdue at Syracuse

Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Cuse

Combs – Purdue

Corso – Cuse

McAfee – Cuse

Herbstreit – Purdue

California vs. Notre Dame

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his players out of the tunnel before the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – ND

Combs – ND

Corso – Cal

McAfee – ND

Herbstreit – ND

Texas Tech vs. No. 16 NC State

Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Anthony Smith (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Julian Gray (8) during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – NC St.

Combs – TT

Corso – NC St.

McAfee – NC St.

Herbstreit – NC St.

No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – PSU

Combs – Auburn

Corso – PSU

McAfee – PSU

Herbstreit – PSU

No. 13 Miami (FL) vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – TAMU

Combs – TAMU

Corso – Miami (FL)

McAfee – TAMU

Herbstreit – no pick

Mississippi State vs. LSU

USA TODAY Sports

Howard – MSU

Combs – LSU

Corso – MSU

McAfee – MSU

Herbstreit – MSU

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.

Ou Vs Kent State Fb

Howard – OU

Combs – Nebraska

Corso – OU

McAfee – OU

Herbstreit – OU

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington

Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Howard – MSU

Combs – MSU

Corso – MSU

McAfee – UW

Herbstreit – UW

Fresno State vs. No. 7 USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – USC

Combs – USC

Corso – USC

McAfee – USC

Herbstreit – USC

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – BYU

Combs – Oregon

Corso – BYU

McAfee – BYU

Herbstreit – Oregon

Troy vs. Appalachian State

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – App. St.

Combs – App. St.

Corso – App. St.

McAfee – App. St.

Herbstreit – App. St.

