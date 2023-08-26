ESPN’s College GameDay picks week 0 games plus College Football Playoff picks and more
College football finally begins for Notre Dame and that means the return of ESPN’s College GameDay.
The show hasn’t changed, but the panelists have, missing Lee Corso at least for the first week. Reece Davis is back as the host with desmond howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee rounding out the analysts.
With a smaller slate of games this week, they had a big more time to get to make some bigger picture selections.
The three selected their week 0 winners, conference champions along with who they believe will make the college football playoff along with their winner this year. Check out their picks below.
Ohio at San Diego State
Picks
Howard – SDSU
McAfee – Ohio
Herbstreit – SDSU
Massachusetts at New Mexico State
Picks
Howard – NM St.
McAfee – NM St.
Herbstreit – NM St.
Hawai’i at Vanderbilt
Picks
Howard – Hawai’i
McAfee – Hawai’i
Herbstreit – Vandy
Notre Dame vs. Navy
Picks
Howard – ND
McAfee – ND
Herbstreit – ND
ACC Champion
Picks
Howard – Florida State
McAfee – Clemson
Herbstreit – Clemson
Big Ten
Picks
Howard – Michigan
McAfee – Ohio State
Herbstreit – Ohio State
Big XII
Picks
Howard – Texas
McAfee – Texas
Herbstreit – Texas
PAC-12
Picks
Howard – Washington
McAfee – Utah
Herbstreit – Utah
SEC
Picks
Howard – Alabama
McAfee – Alabama
Herbstreit – Alabama
Desmond Howard
College Football Playoff
1 – Alabama
2 – Michigan (National Championship)
3 – Texas
4 – Florida State
Pat McAfee
College Football Playoff
1 – Alabama (National Champion)
2 – Ohio State
3 – Georgia
4 – Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit
College Football Playoff
1 – Alabama (National Champion)
2 – Ohio State
3 – Georgia
4 – Michigan
