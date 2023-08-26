ESPN’s College GameDay picks week 0 games plus College Football Playoff picks and more

College football finally begins for Notre Dame and that means the return of ESPN’s College GameDay.

The show hasn’t changed, but the panelists have, missing Lee Corso at least for the first week. Reece Davis is back as the host with desmond howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee rounding out the analysts.

With a smaller slate of games this week, they had a big more time to get to make some bigger picture selections.

The three selected their week 0 winners, conference champions along with who they believe will make the college football playoff along with their winner this year. Check out their picks below.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – SDSU

McAfee – Ohio

Herbstreit – SDSU

Massachusetts at New Mexico State

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – NM St.

McAfee – NM St.

Herbstreit – NM St.

Hawai’i at Vanderbilt

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Hawai’i

McAfee – Hawai’i

Herbstreit – Vandy

Notre Dame vs. Navy

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with players shortly before taking the field for Friday’s Gator Bowl game. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 15

Picks

Howard – ND

McAfee – ND

Herbstreit – ND

ACC Champion

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Florida State

McAfee – Clemson

Herbstreit – Clemson

Big Ten

Syndication: York Daily Record

Picks

Howard – Michigan

McAfee – Ohio State

Herbstreit – Ohio State

Big XII

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Picks

Howard – Texas

McAfee – Texas

Herbstreit – Texas

PAC-12

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Washington

McAfee – Utah

Herbstreit – Utah

SEC

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Alabama

McAfee – Alabama

Herbstreit – Alabama

Desmond Howard

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff

1 – Alabama

2 – Michigan (National Championship)

3 – Texas

4 – Florida State

Pat McAfee

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees speaks to members of the media Sunday, August 6, 2023.

College Football Playoff

1 – Alabama (National Champion)

2 – Ohio State

3 – Georgia

4 – Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban speaks to members of the media Sunday, August 6, 2023.

College Football Playoff

1 – Alabama (National Champion)

2 – Ohio State

3 – Georgia

4 – Michigan

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire