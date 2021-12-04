ESPN ‘College GameDay’ picks the conference championship games

It’s a big weekend of college football with eight conference championship games starting with an 11 a.m. kickoff of Baylor and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State’s looking for an opportunity to work their way into the College Football Playoff if they can pull off a win over the Bears in the Big 12 championship game.

Likewise, Georgia, Michigan, and Cincinnati are hoping to hold serve and keep their spots in the top four of the latest playoff rankings with wins.

On ESPN’s College GameDay, Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band was the panel’s guest picker, and below we’ve got each of the picks for the eight conference championship games.

MAC Championship: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Zac Brown: Northern Illinois

Kirk Herbstreit: Kent State

Desmond Howard: Northern Illinois

Lee Corso: Northern Illinois

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Zac Brown: Louisiana

Kirk Herbstreit: Appalachian State

Desmond Howard: Louisiana

Lee Corso: Louisiana

Mountain West Championship: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies

Zac Brown: San Diego State

Kirk Herbstreit: San Diego State

Desmond Howard: San Diego State

Lee Corso: San Diego State

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears

Zac Brown: Oklahoma State

Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Lee Corso: Oklahoma State

AAC Championship: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars

Zac Brown: Cincinnati

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati

Desmond Howard: Cincinnati

Lee Corso: Houston

SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Zac Brown: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Lee Corso: Alabama

ACC Championship: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Zac Brown: Pittsburgh

Kirk Herbstreit: Wake Forest

Desmond Howard: Pittsburgh

Lee Corso: Wake Forest

Big 10 Championship: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Zac Brown: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Lee Corso: Michigan

