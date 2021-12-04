ESPN ‘College GameDay’ picks the conference championship games
It’s a big weekend of college football with eight conference championship games starting with an 11 a.m. kickoff of Baylor and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State’s looking for an opportunity to work their way into the College Football Playoff if they can pull off a win over the Bears in the Big 12 championship game.
Likewise, Georgia, Michigan, and Cincinnati are hoping to hold serve and keep their spots in the top four of the latest playoff rankings with wins.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band was the panel’s guest picker, and below we’ve got each of the picks for the eight conference championship games.
MAC Championship: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Zac Brown: Northern Illinois
Kirk Herbstreit: Kent State
Desmond Howard: Northern Illinois
Lee Corso: Northern Illinois
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
Zac Brown: Louisiana
Kirk Herbstreit: Appalachian State
Desmond Howard: Louisiana
Lee Corso: Louisiana
Mountain West Championship: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies
Zac Brown: San Diego State
Kirk Herbstreit: San Diego State
Desmond Howard: San Diego State
Lee Corso: San Diego State
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears
Zac Brown: Oklahoma State
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: Oklahoma State
AAC Championship: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars
Zac Brown: Cincinnati
Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati
Desmond Howard: Cincinnati
Lee Corso: Houston
SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Zac Brown: Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Lee Corso: Alabama
ACC Championship: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Zac Brown: Pittsburgh
Kirk Herbstreit: Wake Forest
Desmond Howard: Pittsburgh
Lee Corso: Wake Forest
Big 10 Championship: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Zac Brown: Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Lee Corso: Michigan
