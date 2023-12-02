ESPN College GameDay picks it’s conference championship picks
Championship weekend is upon us, and like almost every conclusion of the college football regular season, Notre Dame football is watching from home.
The Irish typically watch other teams beat each other up during the final few games, as conference champions are crowned. Plenty of people will be curious as to who the dominoes shake out today.
Luckily for us, ESPN College GameDay crew selected the winners of the games for the weekend. Regulars Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee were joined by comedian Theo Vonn to make the picks this week. Find out below who they believe will win conference titles.
ACC Championship: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville
Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa
Picks
Howard – UM
McAfee – Iowa
Vonn – Iowa
Herbstreit – Iowa
Corso – UM
MAC Championship: Miami vs. Toledo
Picks
Howard – Miami
McAfee – Toledo
Vonn – Toledo
Herbstreit – Toledo
Corso – Toledo
Big 12 Championship: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State
Howard – UT
McAfee – UT
Vonn – UT
Herbstreit – UT
Corso – UT
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV
Picks
Howard – UNLV
McAfee – BSU
Vonn – BSU
Herbstreit – BSU
Corso – BSU
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy
Picks
Howard – App. St.
McAfee – App. St.
Vonn – Troy
Herbstreit – App. St.
Corso – App. St.
SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
Howard – Bama
McAfee – Bama
Vonn – UGA
Herbstreit – UGA
Corso – UGA