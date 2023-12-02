ESPN College GameDay picks it’s conference championship picks

Championship weekend is upon us, and like almost every conclusion of the college football regular season, Notre Dame football is watching from home.

The Irish typically watch other teams beat each other up during the final few games, as conference champions are crowned. Plenty of people will be curious as to who the dominoes shake out today.

Luckily for us, ESPN College GameDay crew selected the winners of the games for the weekend. Regulars Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee were joined by comedian Theo Vonn to make the picks this week. Find out below who they believe will win conference titles.

ACC Championship: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville

Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

Picks

Howard – UM

McAfee – Iowa

Vonn – Iowa

Herbstreit – Iowa

Corso – UM

MAC Championship: Miami vs. Toledo

Picks

Howard – Miami

McAfee – Toledo

Vonn – Toledo

Herbstreit – Toledo

Corso – Toledo

Big 12 Championship: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State

Picks

Howard – UT

McAfee – UT

Vonn – UT

Herbstreit – UT

Corso – UT

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

Picks

Howard – UNLV

McAfee – BSU

Vonn – BSU

Herbstreit – BSU

Corso – BSU

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy

Picks

Howard – App. St.

McAfee – App. St.

Vonn – Troy

Herbstreit – App. St.

Corso – App. St.

SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Picks

Howard – Bama

McAfee – Bama

Vonn – UGA

Herbstreit – UGA

Corso – UGA

