ESPN College GameDay picks conference champions and College Football Playoff participants

Although we all have to wait another week until Ohio State Football makes its return, ESPN’s College GameDay didn’t.

The top college pregame show didn’t just make their picks for Week 0, it went bigger picture with selections of conference champions, who will make the College Football Playoff, and who will take home the trophy.

Three of their analysts made picks; Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit. We all know Howard is a big homer, so his selections were to be expected but the other two had extremely similar selections for their conference winners along with CFP teams. Find out below their picks to win the major conferences along with their final four.

ACC Champion

The Picks

Desmond Howard | Florida State

Pat McAfee | Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit | Clemson

Big XII

The Picks

Desmond Howard | Texas

Pat McAfee | Texas

Kirk Herbstreit | Texas

PAC-12

The Picks

Desmond Howard | Washington

Pat McAfee | Utah

Kirk Herbstreit | Utah

SEC

The Picks

Desmond Howard | Alabama

Pat McAfee | Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit | Alabama

Big Ten

The Picks

Desmond Howard | Michigan (less surprising pick of the decade)

Pat McAfee | Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit | Ohio State

Desmond Howard

College Football Playoff

Alabama Michigan (national championship) Texas Florida State

Pat McAfee

College Football Playoff

Alabama (National Champion) Ohio State Georgia Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit

College Football Playoff

Alabama (national champion) Ohio State Georgia Michigan

