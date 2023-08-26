ESPN College GameDay picks conference champions and College Football Playoff participants
Although we all have to wait another week until Ohio State Football makes its return, ESPN’s College GameDay didn’t.
The top college pregame show didn’t just make their picks for Week 0, it went bigger picture with selections of conference champions, who will make the College Football Playoff, and who will take home the trophy.
Three of their analysts made picks; Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit. We all know Howard is a big homer, so his selections were to be expected but the other two had extremely similar selections for their conference winners along with CFP teams. Find out below their picks to win the major conferences along with their final four.
ACC Champion
The Picks
Desmond Howard | Florida State
Pat McAfee | Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit | Clemson
Big XII
The Picks
Desmond Howard | Texas
Pat McAfee | Texas
Kirk Herbstreit | Texas
PAC-12
The Picks
Desmond Howard | Washington
Pat McAfee | Utah
Kirk Herbstreit | Utah
SEC
The Picks
Desmond Howard | Alabama
Pat McAfee | Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit | Alabama
Big Ten
The Picks
Desmond Howard | Michigan (less surprising pick of the decade)
Pat McAfee | Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit | Ohio State
Desmond Howard
College Football Playoff
Alabama
Michigan (national championship)
Texas
Florida State
Pat McAfee
College Football Playoff
Alabama (National Champion)
Ohio State
Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit
College Football Playoff
Alabama (national champion)
Ohio State
Georgia
Michigan
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]
Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.