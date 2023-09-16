ESPN College GameDay passes on showdown between Deion Sanders, Dan Lanning in Week 4

It would have been nice, but it’s understandable that ESPN College Gameday has passed on Eugene next week in favor of a Top-10 showdown.

With Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes being one of the top sports stories, the upstart Buffs will begin Pac-12 at Oregon, which will surely be their toughest test to date.

Instead, the GameDay crew will be headed to South Bend, Ind. to cover Ohio State and Notre Dame, a game that might already have College Football Playoff implications, even though it’s only Week 4 of the season.

WE'RE HEADED TO THE SHOWDOWN IN SOUTH BEND 🙌 The Buckeyes will meet the Fighting Irish on Saturday and we can't wait to be there! 🌰☘️ pic.twitter.com/CusERzXSW5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

Perhaps this is why ESPN decided to go to Boulder this week for the Colorado State-Colorado matchup. They wanted to get Deion out of their system before the Buffaloes face the Ducks next week and USC the week after.

Still, the Ducks and Buffs will be one of the primary contests on the ESPN family of stations as the game will be on ABC at 12:30 PT.

