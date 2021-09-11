ESPN College GameDay panel predicts Michigan vs. Washington

It’s Michigan football’s first big test of the 2021 season with Pac-12 North school Washington coming to town.

Though the Huskies lost to FCS-level Montana in Week 1, assuredly, the Wolverines will get a tougher game from UW than what it showed a week ago.

It’s a primetime matchup on ABC, but it isn’t getting the usual Chris Fowler-Kirk Herbstreit duo up in the booth. With Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge calling the game, that means that Herbstreit was among those on ESPN College GameDay that could actually make a prediction for Saturday night’s game.

Along with Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and celebrity guest picker Ashton Kutcher shared who they anticipate will win at The Big House. And they all picked Michigan.

They don’t expect it to be easy, however.

Howard, the former Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner, said he expected it to be close. Kutcher, an Iowa fan, said it pains him to root for Michigan while noting that Montana is a good team in the FCS, but shared that he believes Michigan is playing on another level at the moment. Corso agreed without much comment, while Herbstreit noted he believes that Washington’s defense will create some problems for the maize and blue, but that he expects the Wolverines to get the job done.

