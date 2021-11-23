ESPN College GameDay to be at Ohio State vs. Michigan

For the second-straight week, ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting from an Ohio State football game. Last week, the team that includes former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbstreit was on hand in Columbus for OSU’s complete dismantling of the Michigan State Spartans. It was a top-ten matchup that did not quite live up to the billing.

And now … according to a release from ESPN, the crew will be headed to Ann Arbor for “The Game” between what is sure to be two top ten — and maybe top-five — opponents (We’ll see how the CFP Rankings shake out) this coming Saturday.

There have been many huge clashes between OSU and Michigan over the course of the years, but they’ve been few and far between lately because of the slide the Wolverines have been on over the last couple of decades. However, Jim Harbaugh and his crew did come into the ‘Shoe in 2016 with both teams ranked in the top ten, but J.T. Barrett and his earned “spot” got the job done and sent Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

There’s just as much on the line in this one. The winner of the contest at high Noon EST on Saturday will be the representative of the East Division and head to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game. That team also keeps its College Football Playoff hopes alive and well.

Ohio State has dominated the series as teams on both sides of the rivalry know. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the last 16 and are looking to stake their claim to their fifth-straight appearance in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the loser gets relegated to what will most assuredly be a consolation New Year’s Six game. It’ll all happen with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack on-site for all the festivities.