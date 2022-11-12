ESPN’s College GameDay makes their week 11 picks plus Notre Dame at Navy
With a big battle in the Big 12, ESPN’s College GameDay was in Austin, Texas as the Longhorns host TCU. It’s a top 25 matchup, one with College Football Playoff implications. The picking crew of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit were joined by Master’s Winner Jordan Spieth, a Texas alum to make their choices for week 11 below.
No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse
Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – FSU
McAfee – FSU
Spieth – FSU
Herbstreit – ‘Cuse
Louisville at No. 10 Clemson
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Clemson
McAfee – Louisville
Spieth – Clemson
Herbstreit – Clemson
No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest
Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A general view as North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) attempts a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – UNC
McAfee – UNC
Spieth – UNC
Herbstreit – Wake
No. 22 UCF at Tulane
Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) reacts after the overtime win against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Tulane
McAfee – UCF
Spieth – Tulane
Herbstreit – Tulane
Purdue at No. 21 Illinois
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) is pursued by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Illini
McAfee – Illini
Spieth – Illini
Herbstreit – Purdue
No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Oregon
McAfee – Oregon
Spieth – UW
Herbstreit – Oregon
No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Baylor
McAfee – Baylor
Spieth – KSU
Herbstreit – Baylor
No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Lsu Vs Alabama Football 4 8743
Howard – Bama
McAfee – Bama
Spieth – Bama
Herbstreit – Bama
No. 7 LSU at Arkansas
Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 8929
Howard – LSU
McAfee – LSU
Spieth – Arkansas
Herbstreit – LSU
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes to a teammate during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Ewers
Howard – TCU
McAfee – Texas
Spieth – Texas
Herbstreit – no pick