ESPN’s College GameDay makes their week 11 picks plus Notre Dame at Navy

With a big battle in the Big 12, ESPN’s College GameDay was in Austin, Texas as the Longhorns host TCU. It’s a top 25 matchup, one with College Football Playoff implications. The picking crew of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit were joined by Master’s Winner Jordan Spieth, a Texas alum to make their choices for week 11 below.

No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – FSU

McAfee – FSU

Spieth – FSU

Herbstreit – ‘Cuse

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Clemson

McAfee – Louisville

Spieth – Clemson

Herbstreit – Clemson

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A general view as North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) attempts a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – UNC

McAfee – UNC

Spieth – UNC

Herbstreit – Wake

No. 22 UCF at Tulane

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) reacts after the overtime win against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Tulane

McAfee – UCF

Spieth – Tulane

Herbstreit – Tulane

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) is pursued by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Illini

McAfee – Illini

Spieth – Illini

Herbstreit – Purdue

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Oregon

McAfee – Oregon

Spieth – UW

Herbstreit – Oregon

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Baylor

McAfee – Baylor

Spieth – KSU

Herbstreit – Baylor

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Lsu Vs Alabama Football 4 8743

Howard – Bama

McAfee – Bama

Spieth – Bama

Herbstreit – Bama

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 8929

Howard – LSU

McAfee – LSU

Spieth – Arkansas

Herbstreit – LSU

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes to a teammate during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Ewers

Howard – TCU

McAfee – Texas

Spieth – Texas

Herbstreit – no pick

