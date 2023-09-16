ESPN’s College GameDay makes their Week 3 picks
ESPN’s College GameDay is on the road once again, this time taking their show to Boulder, Colorado, as the Buffaloes welcome in Colorado State.
The broadcast crew of desmond howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit made their picks for Week 3. The celebrity guest picker doesn’t need any background information, but here it is anyways: WWE, actor, former Miami football player Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the crew to make the selections.
Find out below which games were on their slate along with who each one of them believes will end up winning their games during Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.
Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina
Picks
Howard – UNC
Johnson – UNC
McAfee – UNC
Corso – Minnesota
Herbstreit – Minnesota
Pittsburgh at West Virginia
Picks
Howard – Pitt
Johnson – WVU
McAfee – WVU
Corso – WVU
Herbstreit – Pitt
No. 7 Penn State at Illinois
Picks
Howard – PSU
Johnson – PSU
McAfee – PSU
Corso – PSU
Herbstreit – PSU
No. 8 Washington at Michigan State
Picks
Howard – UW
Johnson – UW
McAfee – UW
Corso – UW
Herbstreit – UW
Syracuse at Purdue
Picks
Howard – Purdue
Johnson – Purdue
McAfee – ‘Cuse
Corso – “Cuse
Herbstreit – Purdue
BYU at Arkansas
Picks
Howard – Arkansas
Johnson – Arkansas
McAfee – BYU
Corso – Arkansas
Herbstreit – Arkansas
No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State
Picks
Howard – LSU
Johnson – LSU
McAfee – LSU
Corso – MSU
Herbstreit – LSU
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia
Picks
Howard – UGA
Johnson – UGA
McAfee – UGA
Corso – UGA
Herbstreit – UGA
No. 11 Tennessee at Florida
Picks
Howard – UT
Johnson – UT
McAfee – UF
Corso – UT
Herbstreit – no pick
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado
Picks
Howard – Colorado
Johnson – Colorado
McAfee – Colorado
Corso – Colorado
Herbstreit – Colorado
