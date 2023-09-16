ESPN’s College GameDay makes their Week 3 picks

ESPN’s College GameDay is on the road once again, this time taking their show to Boulder, Colorado, as the Buffaloes welcome in Colorado State.

The broadcast crew of desmond howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit made their picks for Week 3. The celebrity guest picker doesn’t need any background information, but here it is anyways: WWE, actor, former Miami football player Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the crew to make the selections.

Find out below which games were on their slate along with who each one of them believes will end up winning their games during Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.

Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina

Picks

Howard – UNC

Johnson – UNC

McAfee – UNC

Corso – Minnesota

Herbstreit – Minnesota

Pittsburgh at West Virginia

Picks

Howard – Pitt

Johnson – WVU

McAfee – WVU

Corso – WVU

Herbstreit – Pitt

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois

Picks

Howard – PSU

Johnson – PSU

McAfee – PSU

Corso – PSU

Herbstreit – PSU

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State

Picks

Howard – UW

Johnson – UW

McAfee – UW

Corso – UW

Herbstreit – UW

Syracuse at Purdue

Picks

Howard – Purdue

Johnson – Purdue

McAfee – ‘Cuse

Corso – “Cuse

Herbstreit – Purdue

BYU at Arkansas

Picks

Howard – Arkansas

Johnson – Arkansas

McAfee – BYU

Corso – Arkansas

Herbstreit – Arkansas

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State

Picks

Howard – LSU

Johnson – LSU

McAfee – LSU

Corso – MSU

Herbstreit – LSU

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia

Picks

Howard – UGA

Johnson – UGA

McAfee – UGA

Corso – UGA

Herbstreit – UGA

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida

Picks

Howard – UT

Johnson – UT

McAfee – UF

Corso – UT

Herbstreit – no pick

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado

Picks

Howard – Colorado

Johnson – Colorado

McAfee – Colorado

Corso – Colorado

Herbstreit – Colorado

