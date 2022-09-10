ESPN’s College GameDay makes their selections for Week Two
It’s a BCS nostalgic weekend as Alabama travels to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. ESPN’s College GameDay went with them to Doak Walker Stadium and welcomed in guest picker actor Glen Powell. Powell, along with Kirk Herbsterit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and new member Pat McAfee made their selections for the tops games this afternoon. Find out below who they picked to win today.
Missouri at Kansas State
Sep 3, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs by South Dakota Coyotes linebacker Tre Thomas (21) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – KSU
Herbstreit – Mizzou
Corso – KSU
Howard – Mizzou
Powell – KSU
#25 Houston at Texas Tech
Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – UH
Herbstreit – TT
Corso – TT
Howard – UH
Powell – TT
Arizona State at Oklahoma State
The Oklahoman
McAfee – OSU
Herbstreit – OSU
Corso – OSU
Howard – OSU
Powell – OSU
Iowa State at Iowa
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
220906 Kirk Ferentz Ia 005 Jpg
McAfee – Iowa
Herbstreit – Iowa
Corso – Iowa
Howard – ISU
Powell – Iowa
#10 USC at Stanford
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – USC
Herbstreit – no pick
Corso – USC
Howard – USC
Powell – USC
#23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – WF
Herbstreit – WF
Corso – WF
Howard – WF
Powell – WF
#24 Tennessee at #17 Pittsburgh
Sept. 1, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the second half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – Pitt
Herbstreit – UT
Corso – UT
Howard – UT
Powell – UT
South Carolina at #16 Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – Ark
Herbstreit – Ark
Corso – Ark
Howard – Ark
Powell – Ark
Duke at Northwestern
Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – NU
Herbstreit – NU
Corso – NU
Howard – NU
Powell – NU
#20 Kentucky at #12 Florida
Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) after he scored a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – UF
Herbstreit – UK
Corso – UF
Howard – UF
Powell – UF
#9 Baylor at #21 BYU
Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) catches a pass for a first down as Albany Great Danes defensive back Elijah Ayers (24) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – Baylor
Herbstreit – Baylor
Corso – BYU
Howard – Baylor
Powell – Baylor
#1 Alabama at Texas
Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
McAfee – Bama
Herbstreit – Bama
Corso – Bama
Howard – Bama
Powell – Texas