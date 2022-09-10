ESPN’s College GameDay makes their selections for Week Two

It’s a BCS nostalgic weekend as Alabama travels to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. ESPN’s College GameDay went with them to Doak Walker Stadium and welcomed in guest picker actor Glen Powell. Powell, along with Kirk Herbsterit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and new member Pat McAfee made their selections for the tops games this afternoon. Find out below who they picked to win today.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Missouri at Kansas State

Sep 3, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs by South Dakota Coyotes linebacker Tre Thomas (21) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – KSU

Herbstreit – Mizzou

Corso – KSU

Howard – Mizzou

Powell – KSU

#25 Houston at Texas Tech

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – UH

Herbstreit – TT

Corso – TT

Howard – UH

Powell – TT

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

The Oklahoman

McAfee – OSU

Herbstreit – OSU

Corso – OSU

Howard – OSU

Powell – OSU

Iowa State at Iowa

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.

220906 Kirk Ferentz Ia 005 Jpg

McAfee – Iowa

Herbstreit – Iowa

Corso – Iowa

Howard – ISU

Powell – Iowa

#10 USC at Stanford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – USC

Herbstreit – no pick

Corso – USC

Howard – USC

Powell – USC

#23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – WF

Herbstreit – WF

Corso – WF

Howard – WF

Powell – WF

#24 Tennessee at #17 Pittsburgh

Sept. 1, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the second half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – Pitt

Herbstreit – UT

Corso – UT

Howard – UT

Powell – UT

Story continues

South Carolina at #16 Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – Ark

Herbstreit – Ark

Corso – Ark

Howard – Ark

Powell – Ark

Duke at Northwestern

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – NU

Herbstreit – NU

Corso – NU

Howard – NU

Powell – NU

#20 Kentucky at #12 Florida

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) after he scored a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – UF

Herbstreit – UK

Corso – UF

Howard – UF

Powell – UF

#9 Baylor at #21 BYU

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) catches a pass for a first down as Albany Great Danes defensive back Elijah Ayers (24) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – Baylor

Herbstreit – Baylor

Corso – BYU

Howard – Baylor

Powell – Baylor

#1 Alabama at Texas

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee – Bama

Herbstreit – Bama

Corso – Bama

Howard – Bama

Powell – Texas

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire