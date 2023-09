ESPN’s College GameDay makes their selections for opening week

Although ESPN’s College GameDay was live last week, it was a bit watered down due to having just a few games on the week 0 slate, which included Notre Dame.

This week feels much more like a college football weekend, with a full slate of games that started on Thursday night, carried over on Friday, the natural Saturday, along with a few games on Sunday and Monday as well.

The GameDay crew live from Charlotte, North Carolina welcomed back Lee Corso, who missed week 0, and he made picks for this weeks top games along with Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit. Country music star Darius Rucker joined the panel as a guest picker. Find out below which teams they picked to win this week.

No. 5 LSU at Florida State

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Picks

Woodson – FSU

Rucker – LSU

McAfee – LSU

Corso – FSU

Herbstreit – no pick

No. 9 Clemson at Duke

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – Clemson

Rucker – Duke

McAfee – Clemson

Corso – Clemson

Herbstreit – Clemson

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Picks

Woodson – OSU

Rucker – OSU

McAfee – OSU

Corso – OSU

Herbstreit – OSU

Virginia at. No. 12 Tennessee

Syndication: USA TODAY

Picks

Woodson – UT

Rucker – UT

McAfee – UT

Corso – UT

Herbstreit – UT

UTSA at Houston

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – UH

Rucker – UH

McAfee – UTSA

Corso – UH

Herbstreit – UTSA

Toledo at Illinois

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – Illini

Rucker – Toledo

McAfee – Toledo

Corso – Illini

Herbstreit – Illini

Syndication: York Daily Record

Picks

Woodson – PSU

Rucker – PSU

McAfee – WVU

Corso – PSU

Herbstreit – PSU

Fresno State at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) warms up ahead of the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Picks

Woodson – Purdue

Rucker – Purdue

McAfee – Purdue

Corso – Fresno State

Herbstreit – Purdue

Coastal Carolina at UCLA

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – UCLA

Rucker – CC

McAfee – UCLA

Corso – UCLA

Herbstreit – UCLA

Boise State at Washington

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – UW

Rucker – UW

McAfee – UW

Corso – UW

Herbstreit – UW

Colorado at TCU

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Jared Wiley (19) celebrates making a two point conversion to tie the game with the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – TCU

Rucker – TCU

McAfee – Colorado

Corso – TCU

Herbstreit – TCU

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Woodson – UNC

Rucker – USC

McAfee – UNC

Corso – UNC

Herbstreit – USC

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire