ESPN College GameDay makes predictions for UNC and NC State football game

It’s rivalry weekend in college football and for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they head to Raleigh to face off against NC State. They are looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Wolfpack including one at home last season.

This could also be the final game of Drake Maye’s career with the Tar Heels depending on what he decides with the bowl game.

Before the two teams kickoff in primetime, ESPN’s College GameDay made their predictions for the game, including guest picker Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions. The good news is that Hutchinson believes in Maye and the Tar Heels. but he’s one of the few on the panel

Three of the panel members, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Wolfpack while Pat McAfee and Hutchinson picked the Tar Heels:

Let’s hope the Tar Heels can prove McAfee and Hutchinson right while proving the others wrong by delivering a big win on Saturday night in Raleigh.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire