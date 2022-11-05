ESPN’s College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Setting up in Athens, Georgia, this week, College GameDay and guest picker Luke Bryan made their picks for No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame Saturday morning.

With No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the game features two high-profile teams eager to sustain winning streaks.

For Clemson, it will look to stay undefeated on the season and move to 9-0. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (5-3) are coming off back-to-back victories against UNLV and Syracuse.

Saturday’s game between the two teams will be the seventh time in history the Tigers and the Irish have faced off, with the last time being in the 2020 ACC Championship game when the Tigers came away with a 34-10 victory.

Here’s what the College GameDay crew had to say about the game between No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame.

Pat McAfee: Clemson

“Will Shipley is too much and Notre Dame is still trying to find what they are under Marcus Freeman. Give me the Clemson Tigers to remain in the conversation of ‘Who did they beat?’ next week for the College Football Playoff.”

Guest picker Luke Bryan: Notre Dame

“It’s a flip… It’s going to be a big upset, I’m taking the Irish.”

Desmond Howard: Clemson

“I think it’s going to be a really hard fought game and I think Notre Dame is going to come out with their hair on fire, but Clemson is going to pull away late against Notre Dame.”

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

“I’m going with Clemson, but I’m with you (Bryan), I was torn just like you are. But I think with Clemson on the road Dabo will have them ready. It’s going to be a great game.”

