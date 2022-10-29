ESPN College GameDay makes picks for top matchups of Week 9

Week 9 of the college football season is upon us, and while the Crimson Tide are on the bye week, there are still plenty of entertaining games this weekend. I think all Alabama fans will secretly admit they are relieved to have a stress-free weekend ahead of two monumental games against LSU and Ole Miss.

Across the country though, Kentucky and Tennessee meet in a huge showdown in the SEC East today while Penn State and Ohio State battle for a position in the Big Ten Championship Game.

College GameDay was live from Jackson State today for the showdown with Southern! As always, the GameDay experts predict the key matchups of the day and decide who the winners are.

The numbers below are not the predicted score, but rather how many experts on the panel picked that respective team.

Michigan 4, Michigan State 0

Cincinnati 4, UCF 0

Syracuse 3, Notre Dame 1

North Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 1

Oklahoma State 3, Kansas State 1

TCU 3, West Virginia 1

Ohio State 4, Penn State 0

Georgia 4, Florida 0

Tennessee 3, Kentucky 0

Ole Miss 4, Texas A&M 0

