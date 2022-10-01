ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks for week 5
For the first time all season, ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker has some legit football knowledge. Actually, he has a lot of it. Since the crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee (Lee Corso was out with an illness) was in Death Valley, they brought back Christian Wilkins, who was on Clemson’s national championship teams in 2016 and 2018. They made their picks for who was going to win today’s big games and you can find out below who they selected.
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen
Navy at Air Force
Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – AF
McAfee – AF
Herbstreit – AF
Wilkins – Navy
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Howard – UM
McAfee – Iowa
Herbstreit – UM
Wilkins – UM
No. 7 Kentucky at Ole Miss
Sep 24, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Ole Miss
McAfee – UK
Herbstreit – UK
Wilkins – Ole Miss
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Bama
McAfee – Bama
Herbstreit – Bama
Wilkins – Bama
LSU at Auburn
Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts during the second half against the Southern Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – LSU
McAfee – LSU
Herbstreit – LSU
Wilkins – Auburn
Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent (26) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Utah
McAfee – OSU
Herbstreit – Utah
Wilkins – Utah
Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas coach Lance Leipold congratulates senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) after defeating Duke 35-27 Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Howard – ISU
McAfee – Kansas
Herbstreit – Kansas
Wilkins – Kansas
Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Howard – TT
McAfee – KSU
Herbstreit – KSU
Wilkins – KSU
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sept. 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates after a touchdown around Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald (9) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmal Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Baylor
McAfee – Baylor
Herbstreit – Baylor
Wilkins – OSU
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Fsu V Boston College Second013
Howard – FSU
McAfee – FSU
Herbstreit – FSU
Wilkins – WF
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
The Greenville News
Howard – Clemson
McAfee – NC State
Herbstreit – no pick
Wilkins – Clemson