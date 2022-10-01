ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks for week 5

For the first time all season, ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker has some legit football knowledge. Actually, he has a lot of it. Since the crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee (Lee Corso was out with an illness) was in Death Valley, they brought back Christian Wilkins, who was on Clemson’s national championship teams in 2016 and 2018. They made their picks for who was going to win today’s big games and you can find out below who they selected.

Navy at Air Force

Howard – AF

McAfee – AF

Herbstreit – AF

Wilkins – Navy

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Howard – UM

McAfee – Iowa

Herbstreit – UM

Wilkins – UM

No. 7 Kentucky at Ole Miss

Howard – Ole Miss

McAfee – UK

Herbstreit – UK

Wilkins – Ole Miss

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Howard – Bama

McAfee – Bama

Herbstreit – Bama

Wilkins – Bama

LSU at Auburn

Howard – LSU

McAfee – LSU

Herbstreit – LSU

Wilkins – Auburn

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

Howard – Utah

McAfee – OSU

Herbstreit – Utah

Wilkins – Utah

Iowa State at Kansas

Howard – ISU

McAfee – Kansas

Herbstreit – Kansas

Wilkins – Kansas

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

Howard – TT

McAfee – KSU

Herbstreit – KSU

Wilkins – KSU

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

Howard – Baylor

McAfee – Baylor

Herbstreit – Baylor

Wilkins – OSU

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

Howard – FSU

McAfee – FSU

Herbstreit – FSU

Wilkins – WF

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

Howard – Clemson

McAfee – NC State

Herbstreit – no pick

Wilkins – Clemson

