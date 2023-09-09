ESPN College GameDay makes their picks for Week 2 including ND at NC State
espn College Gameday follows the biggest games of the college football season and although Notre Dame visiting NC State is a big game, they aren’t on location with the Irish.
The crew is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Crimson Time are hosting the Texas Longhorns in one of the biggest games of this young season. The regular analysts were back, desmond howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit make their picks for the biggest Week 2 contests.
They were joined by former Alabama and NY Jet quarterback Joe Namath to help choose who was going to win this week. Check out below who they believe is going to come out victorious this weekend.
Auburn at Cal
Picks
Howard – Auburn
McAfee – Cal
Namath – Cal
Corso – Cal
Herbstreit – Auburn
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
Picks
Howard – Ole Miss
McAfee – Ole Miss
Namath – Ole Miss
Corso – Ole Miss
Herbstreit – Ole Miss
Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina
Picks
Howard – UNC
McAfee – UNC
Namath – UNC
Corso – UNC
Herbstreit – UNC
Iowa at Iowa State
Picks
Howard – Iowa
McAfee – Iowa
Namath – Iowa
Corso – Iowa
Herbstreit – Iowa
Troy at No. 15 Kansas State
Picks
Howard – KSU
McAfee – KSU
Namath – KSU
Corso – KSU
Herbstreit – KSU
Arizona at Mississippi State
Picks
Howard – MSU
McAfee – MSU
Namath – MSU
Corso – MSU
Herbstreit – Arizona
Oklahoma State at Arizona State
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State
Picks
Howard – UW
McAfee – UW
Namath – WSU
Corso – UW
Herbstreit – UW
No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech
Picks
Howard – OU
McAfee – OU
Namath – OU
Corso – OU
Herbstreit – TT
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
Picks
Howard – TAMU
McAfee – TAMU
Namath – TAMU
Corso – Miami
Herbstreit – TAMU
Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado
Picks
Howard – Colorado
McAfee – Colorado
Namath – Colorado
Corso – Colorado
Herbstreit – Colorado
No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State
Picks
Howard – ND
McAfee – ND
Namath – ND
Corso – ND
Herbstreit – NC State
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Picks
Howard – UT
McAfee – Alabama
Namath – Alabama
Corso – UT
Herbstreit – No pick
