ESPN College GameDay makes their picks for Week 2 including ND at NC State

espn College Gameday follows the biggest games of the college football season and although Notre Dame visiting NC State is a big game, they aren’t on location with the Irish.

The crew is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Crimson Time are hosting the Texas Longhorns in one of the biggest games of this young season. The regular analysts were back, desmond howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit make their picks for the biggest Week 2 contests.

They were joined by former Alabama and NY Jet quarterback Joe Namath to help choose who was going to win this week. Check out below who they believe is going to come out victorious this weekend.

Auburn at Cal

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Auburn

McAfee – Cal

Namath – Cal

Corso – Cal

Herbstreit – Auburn

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane

Red team running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs during Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Ole Miss Grove Bowl

Picks

Howard – Ole Miss

McAfee – Ole Miss

Namath – Ole Miss

Corso – Ole Miss

Herbstreit – Ole Miss

Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands with teammates for the UNC alma mater after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – UNC

McAfee – UNC

Namath – UNC

Corso – UNC

Herbstreit – UNC

Iowa at Iowa State

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Iowa

McAfee – Iowa

Namath – Iowa

Corso – Iowa

Herbstreit – Iowa

Troy at No. 15 Kansas State

Sep 2, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – KSU

McAfee – KSU

Namath – KSU

Corso – KSU

Herbstreit – KSU

Arizona at Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – MSU

McAfee – MSU

Namath – MSU

Corso – MSU

Herbstreit – Arizona

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates with offensive linenam Tanor Bortolini (63) following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – UW

McAfee – UW

Namath – WSU

Corso – UW

Herbstreit – UW

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Picks

Howard – OU

McAfee – OU

Namath – OU

Corso – OU

Herbstreit – TT

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – TAMU

McAfee – TAMU

Namath – TAMU

Corso – Miami

Herbstreit – TAMU

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Picks

Howard – Colorado

McAfee – Colorado

Namath – Colorado

Corso – Colorado

Herbstreit – Colorado

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – ND

McAfee – ND

Namath – ND

Corso – ND

Herbstreit – NC State

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban speaks to members of the media Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Picks

Howard – UT

McAfee – Alabama

Namath – Alabama

Corso – UT

Herbstreit – No pick

