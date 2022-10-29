ESPN College GameDay makes their picks for week 9 including Notre Dame at Syracuse
The mouth of ESPN is set to join ESPN College GameDay in Jackson, Mississippi to “see me make my picks,” as he so eloquently put it. Stephen A. Smith, one of the biggest personalities in all of sports media, will join the picking crew of Kirk Herbsteit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee to select their winners of week 9 from the campus of Jackson State ahead of their HBCU contest against Southern.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St.
Howard – A A&M
McAfee – A A&M
Smith – A A&M
Herbstreit – A A&M
No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State
Howard – UM
McAfee – UM
Smith – UM
Herbstreit – UM
No. 20 Cincinnati vs. UCF
Howard – UC
McAfee – UC
Smith – UC
Herbstreit – UC
Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Syracuse
Howard – ‘Cuse
McAfee – ‘Cuse
Smith – ‘Cuse
Herbstreit – ND
Pittsburgh vs. No. 21 North Carolina
Howard – UNC
McAfee – UNC
Smith – Pitt
Herbstreit – UNC
No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State
Howard – Ok. St.
McAfee – Ok. St.
Smith – Ok. St.
Herbstreit – Ok. St.
No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia
Howard – TCU
McAfee – WVU
Smith – TCU
Herbstreit – TCU
No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee
Howard – Tenn
McAfee – Tenn
Smith – Tenn
Herbstreit – no pick
No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
Howard – Ole Miss
McAfee – Ole Miss
Smith – Ole Miss
Herbstreit – Ole Miss
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State
Howard – OSU
McAfee – OSU
Smith – OSU
Herbstreit – OSU
Southern vs. Jackson State
Howard – JSU
McAfee – JSU
Smith – JSU
Herbstreit – JSU