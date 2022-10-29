ESPN College GameDay makes their picks for week 9 including Notre Dame at Syracuse

The mouth of ESPN is set to join ESPN College GameDay in Jackson, Mississippi to “see me make my picks,” as he so eloquently put it. Stephen A. Smith, one of the biggest personalities in all of sports media, will join the picking crew of Kirk Herbsteit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee to select their winners of week 9 from the campus of Jackson State ahead of their HBCU contest against Southern.

Jetting to Jackson, Mississippi., I am the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay — Jackson State University vs. Southern University this morning. Hanging with my boy Coach Prime aka Deion Sanders. Tune in to ESPN around 11:30a Eastern to ‘see me make my picks.’#HBCU pic.twitter.com/JdsDoa3OJZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 29, 2022

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St.

And the countdown begins. Two days until kickoff 🐶 pic.twitter.com/DH47ZlAkbB — Alabama A&M Football (@AamufbR) October 27, 2022

Howard – A A&M

McAfee – A A&M

Smith – A A&M

Herbstreit – A A&M

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State

Howard – UM

McAfee – UM

Smith – UM

Herbstreit – UM

No. 20 Cincinnati vs. UCF

Howard – UC

McAfee – UC

Smith – UC

Herbstreit – UC

Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Syracuse

Howard – ‘Cuse

McAfee – ‘Cuse

Smith – ‘Cuse

Herbstreit – ND

Pittsburgh vs. No. 21 North Carolina

Howard – UNC

McAfee – UNC

Smith – Pitt

Herbstreit – UNC

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State

Howard – Ok. St.

McAfee – Ok. St.

Smith – Ok. St.

Herbstreit – Ok. St.

No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia

Howard – TCU

McAfee – WVU

Smith – TCU

Herbstreit – TCU

No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee

Howard – Tenn

McAfee – Tenn

Smith – Tenn

Herbstreit – no pick

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Howard – Ole Miss

McAfee – Ole Miss

Smith – Ole Miss

Herbstreit – Ole Miss

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State

Howard – OSU

McAfee – OSU

Smith – OSU

Herbstreit – OSU

Southern vs. Jackson State

Howard – JSU

McAfee – JSU

Smith – JSU

Herbstreit – JSU

