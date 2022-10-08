ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks, including Notre Dame vs BYU

For the first time in College GameDay history, the crew of host Chris Fowler and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee traveled down to Lawrence, Kansas as the undefeated Jayhawks host TCU in a top 25 matchup. They were joined by comedian and Kansas alum Rob Riggle to make their picks for today’s slate of games. Find out below who Howard, Herbstreit, McAfee, and Riggle select to come out on top this Saturday.

Iowa at Illinois

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Illini

Riggle – Illini

McAfee – Illini

Herbstreit – Illini

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame

Sept. 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with the official in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – ND

Riggle – BYU

McAfee – BYU

Herbstreit – ND

Florida State at No. 14 NC State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Fsu V Boston College Second013

Howard – FSU

Riggle – FSU

McAfee – NC St.

Herbstreit – FSU

No. 11 Utah at No. 15 UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – UCLA

Riggle – Utah

McAfee – UCLA

Herbstreit – UCLA

Washington State at No. 6 USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – USC

Riggle – USC

McAfee – USC

Herbstreit – USC

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during the Vol Walk before Tennessee’s football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Kns Ut Florida Football

Howard – Tenn

Riggle – LSU

McAfee – Tenn

Herbstreit – Tenn

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – MSU

Riggle – Ark

McAfee – MSU

Herbstreit – MSU

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Bama

Riggle – Bama

McAfee – Bama

Herbstreit – Bama

Texas at Oklahoma

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – UT

Riggle – OU

McAfee – UT

Herbstreit – UT

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Howard – ISU

Riggle – ISU

McAfee – K-State

Herbstreit – K-State

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas

Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey (47) motions downfield getting a first down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Howard – TCU

Riggle – Kansas

McAfee – Kansas

Herbstreit – TCU

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire