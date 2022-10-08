ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks, including Notre Dame vs BYU
For the first time in College GameDay history, the crew of host Chris Fowler and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee traveled down to Lawrence, Kansas as the undefeated Jayhawks host TCU in a top 25 matchup. They were joined by comedian and Kansas alum Rob Riggle to make their picks for today’s slate of games. Find out below who Howard, Herbstreit, McAfee, and Riggle select to come out on top this Saturday.
Iowa at Illinois
Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Illini
Riggle – Illini
McAfee – Illini
Herbstreit – Illini
No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame
Sept. 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with the official in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – ND
Riggle – BYU
McAfee – BYU
Herbstreit – ND
Florida State at No. 14 NC State
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Fsu V Boston College Second013
Howard – FSU
Riggle – FSU
McAfee – NC St.
Herbstreit – FSU
No. 11 Utah at No. 15 UCLA
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – UCLA
Riggle – Utah
McAfee – UCLA
Herbstreit – UCLA
Washington State at No. 6 USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – USC
Riggle – USC
McAfee – USC
Herbstreit – USC
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during the Vol Walk before Tennessee’s football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Kns Ut Florida Football
Howard – Tenn
Riggle – LSU
McAfee – Tenn
Herbstreit – Tenn
Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – MSU
Riggle – Ark
McAfee – MSU
Herbstreit – MSU
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama
Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Bama
Riggle – Bama
McAfee – Bama
Herbstreit – Bama
Texas at Oklahoma
Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – UT
Riggle – OU
McAfee – UT
Herbstreit – UT
No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Howard – ISU
Riggle – ISU
McAfee – K-State
Herbstreit – K-State
No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas
Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey (47) motions downfield getting a first down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Howard – TCU
Riggle – Kansas
McAfee – Kansas
Herbstreit – TCU