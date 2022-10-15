ESPN College GameDay hosts make their Clemson vs. FSU picks

With Week 7 of college football in full swing, ESPN College GameDay made their picks ahead of No. 4 Clemson’s (6-0 overall, 4-0 ACC) primetime matchup with Florida State (4-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) on the road.

The Tigers face their fifth ACC opponent in the Seminoles when they take the field at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time since 2018.

Kirk Herbstreit did not make a pick this week as he will be on the call alongside Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the ABC broadcast Saturday night

Here’s what the ESPN College GameDay crew had to say about the Clemson vs. Florida State matchup Saturday night:

Pat McAfee: Clemson

“I like the Clemson team. I just think they’re finding their rhythm, and on defense, they’re very stingy. Give me the Clemson Tigers.”

Guest picker Peyton Manning: Clemson

“I think Clemson is better than FSU. Dabo’s got them back. They have NFL defensive linemen on that front. Their quarterback DJ has stopped doing commercials and is playing better football. I like Clemson.”

Desmond Howard: Clemson

“I like what I see coming from Clemson so far. As a team, you don’t want to peak at the wrong time. Start off on fire and kinda fizzle off. Clemson is the opposite. They start off and people are doubting them, like ‘Are they that good? What’s going on with the quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei? But now they’re starting to trend in the right direction. Not only offensively — defensively too. In the Wake Forest game, their secondary was exposed. They were put on blast. Now it seems that they’re starting to get it and starting to understand the expectations defensively. It’s going to be a great game going against Jordan Travis and that offense for Florida State. But I think I’m going to go Clemson.”

Lee Corso: Clemson

“The last time I said something (bad) about Clemson, I ended up in the hospital. Clemson over my alma mater. Clemson big.”

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire