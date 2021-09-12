ESPN College GameDay is heading to Happy Valley

Get ready for the full ESPN treatment next week, because the College GameDay crew is making their way to Happy Valley in Week 3.

Penn State improved to 2-0 with a 44-13 victory at home against Ball State on Saturday. On the same day, Auburn turned in a second straight offensive beatdown of their inferior opponent to also improve to 2-0. Next week, in Week 3, they will meet in Beaver Stadium in the first regular-season meeting between the two schools. And ESPN is parking the College GameDay bus in State College. ESPN officially announced Penn State will be the host for next week’s live broadcast.

This game will feature top 25 battle between the Nittany Lions and Tigers and it will be the first Penn State whiteout since 2019 after no fans were allowed in Beaver Stadium in 2020 per Big Ten policy. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere.

This will be the 10th time College GameDay will come to Penn State and also the fifth straight season.

Let’s go!

