ESPN’s College GameDay heading to Atlanta for SEC Championship Game

For the third time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be traveling to an Alabama football game. GameDay initially visited Tuscaloosa for the Tide’s showdown with Texas in September before returning in November when Alabama hosted LSU. This time, the GameDay crew will be traveling to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

The Bulldogs enter the contest on a 29-game winning streak that has included the past two national championships. On the other hand, since taking over at Alabama, Nick Saban is 7-2 against the Bulldogs with one of the two losses being the fourth career game he coached for the Crimson Tide. Three of the nine meetings have come in the SECCG where Coach Saban has won them all.

Alabama has rattled off 10 straight wins to get to this point, but will enter the contest as a 5.5-point underdog. The last time these two sides met was the 2021 National Championship when UGA came up victorious 33-18 against an Alabama squad that was without Jameson Williams and John Metchie. We are in for a real treat next Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire