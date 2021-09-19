ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ is headed to Notre Dame-Wisconsin

“And we’re coming, to you city…”

Except those cities are neither South Bend, Indiana or Madison, Wisconsin. However, ESPN’s College Gameday will be featuring the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on September 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The show released a short video on social media announcing the decision on Saturday evening. As big as the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game is there was some doubt to this happening since its a game that will air on Fox and ESPN executives obviously like to promote their own products and games as often as they can.

CHICAGO … you already know this is gonna be good 😏 Week 4 ➡️ @NDFootball vs. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/pDi0negsiv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2021

This will be Notre Dame’s 33rd all-time appearance in a game being featured by ‘College Gameday’.

