ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Dallas for Oklahoma vs. Texas

As the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns both wrapped up 5-0 starts to their seasons, it’s now time to look ahead to the greatest rivalry game in college football. The Sooners and the Longhorns will battle it out for the 119th time and also the final time as Big 12 foes.

Next year both schools will be heading to the SEC. This is the first time since the 2011 season both teams will go into this game undefeated. This has historically been a measuring stick game for both schools. It’s the game where you discover what your team is made of.

The Longhorns dominated the Sooners last season, winning 49-0. Dillon Gabriel didn’t play due to a concussion he suffered the week before. This year fans hope for a different result.

On hand to watch it all play out next Saturday will be ESPN's College GameDay. They announced Saturday night they will be heading to Dallas for the historic game.

This will be the 10th time the GameDay crew has made the trip to the Cotton bowl. The last time they were there was in 2021, when the Sooners overcame a 28-7 deficit to win the game. That game famously was the coming out party for Caleb Williams.

This time it feels like the winner sets themselves up perfectly not only for the Big 12 Championship game but also for a College Football Playoff berth.

Just as the good Lord intended it.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire