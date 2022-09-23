ESPN ‘College GameDay’ guest picker announced

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN “College GameDay.” The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN “College GameDay.”

WWE’s Bianca Belair will serve as a guest picker for “College GameDay.”

VFL Bianca Blair Crawford wins women’s WWE Royal Rumble

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories