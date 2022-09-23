ESPN ‘College GameDay’ guest picker announced

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN “College GameDay.” The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN “College GameDay.”

WWE’s Bianca Belair will serve as a guest picker for “College GameDay.”

I will be the @CollegeGameDay

Guest Picker tomorrow on @ESPN 11:30 am.

Tune in to see me make my pick!

Tennessee vs Florida! pic.twitter.com/odxV4tr2xW — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire