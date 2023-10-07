ESPN’s College GameDay is going to Seattle for No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington

We all expected it to happen, but on Saturday morning, it became official.

ESPN’s College GameDay announced that it would be heading to Seattle, Washington for the top-10 matchup between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Washington Huskies.

With the way that both of these teams have been playing early on this year, and the ramifications that this game holds, it was an easy decision for GameDay to head on up to Seattle. Both teams are 5-0 thus far, and boast two of the best offenses in the nation. The winner of this game will have the inside track to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and could very well be in pole position to land a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Leading up to this game, both schools got a bye week in order to rest and recuperate in preparation for this matchup.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 14 on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire