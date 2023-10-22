ESPN’s College GameDay is going to Salt Lake City for No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah

For the second time in three weeks, the Oregon Ducks are going to be a featured team on ESPN’s flagship show ‘College GameDay.’

After the No. 14 Utah Utes took care of business and beat the No. 18 USC Trojans with a walk-off field goal, it set up what will likely be the most anticipated matchup of the Week 9 slate.

After both Utah and Oregon won on Saturday to improve to 6-1, you can guess that they will move up slightly in the rankings. My guess is this will be No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 12 Utah, in the final meeting of the two foes for quite a while.

Two weeks ago, the Ducks were one of the featured teams on ‘GameDay’ when the show traveled up to Seattle to feature No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington, an instant classic that ended in a 36-33 win for the Huskies.

You can bet that ESPN learned what a lucrative move it was to feature Oregon, as they pulled in a week-high 7.04 million viewers on the ABC telecast.

The Utah-Oregon game is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX, but that isn’t stopping ESPN from taking their pregame show to the mountain air in Salt Lake City.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire