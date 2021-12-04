ESPN College GameDay Crowd Chants SEC during USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Interview

Though it was refuted by the people in the know, there were whispers that he wasn’t exactly fond of the Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC. Making an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” via video call, Lincoln Riley was serenaded with chants of “SEC” from fans in attendance in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Alabama and Georgia fans strike up the SEC chant during Lincoln Riley's interview on Gameday. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y23QJPG9dO — Oklahoma-Vs-The World (@soonergridiron) December 4, 2021

The fans were not letting up on Riley or the Pac-12 either as this fan had a very timely sign to express his feelings toward Lincoln Riley’s move to USC.

Though the assumption is he’ll be just as successful, he still has to go and build a program that was 22-20 over the last four seasons. Before Lincoln Riley arrived to be the offensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, the Sooners were 39-13 from 2011-2014.

Riley had a good tenure at Oklahoma with four Big 12 championships in five seasons but was unable to get past the mighty SEC in three playoff appearances, losing three straight to Georgia, Alabama, and LSU. It’s fitting that his first interview with College GameDay after making the move received was greeted with the SEC chant as a reception.

