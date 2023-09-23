ESPN’s College GameDay crew split on Alabama-Ole Miss picks

Alabama enters Week 4 ranked No. 13 in the nation with a record of 2-1. A lot are doubting the Crimson Tide and believe this could be the season where Alabama falls apart.

The Tide opens conference play with a matchup at home against Lane Kiffin and No. 15 Ole Miss.

ESPN’s College GameDay, which was broadcasting live from South Bend at the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame contest, made their picks for the biggest games of the day.

For Alabama vs. Ole Miss, the panel was split. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso chose the Rebels, while Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker Vince Vaughn chose to roll with the Tide.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is split on the Alabama-Ole Miss matchup. Guest picker Vince Vaughn chooses the Tide. pic.twitter.com/wyEVAtEG3m — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) September 23, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire