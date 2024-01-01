ESPN College GameDay crew picks Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Liberty

For one last time, ESPN’s flagship College GameDay show got everyone up bright and early on New Year’s Day, previewing the great slate of games that we have on tap to kick off 2024.

While the crew had the show in an empty Rose Bowl stadium ahead of the College Football Playoff game between Michigan and Alabama this afternoon, they still went through and made all of their picks for the games, which featured the showdown in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames.

With a point spread that has climbed as high as Oregon -18 in some places, it should come as no surprise that many of the members of the show chose the Ducks. Here’s how everyone sided when picking the games:

Desmond Howard

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Lee Corso

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Kirk Herbstreit

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Betting Line

Oregon Ducks -63.5 (-110)

Liberty Flames +16.5 (-110)

Oregon Money line -750

OSU Money Line +525

Total: 67

