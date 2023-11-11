ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 6 Oregon and USC
Going into the season, it’s this weekend that almost every Oregon fan had circled on their calendars as the most likely opportunity for ESPN’s College GameDay to come to Eugene, with the Ducks facing off against the USC Trojans, a preseason top-15 matchup and one that projected to have major Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff ramifications.
That’s not how things played out, though. The Trojans have faced some struggles this season, and while the Ducks have held up their end of the bargain and are ranked No. 6 in the nation, USC is coming off of back-to-back losses, dropping three of their last four games.
So instead, GameDay set up shop down in Athens for Georgia vs. Ole Miss. That didn’t stop them from picking the game between Oregon and USC on Saturday morning, though.
Here’s who everyone on the GameDay crew picked:
Desmond Howard
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Pat McAfee
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Guest Picker: Nolan Smith
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Kirk Herbstreit
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Lee Corso
The Pick: Oregon Ducks