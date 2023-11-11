ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 6 Oregon and USC

Going into the season, it’s this weekend that almost every Oregon fan had circled on their calendars as the most likely opportunity for ESPN’s College GameDay to come to Eugene, with the Ducks facing off against the USC Trojans, a preseason top-15 matchup and one that projected to have major Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff ramifications.

That’s not how things played out, though. The Trojans have faced some struggles this season, and while the Ducks have held up their end of the bargain and are ranked No. 6 in the nation, USC is coming off of back-to-back losses, dropping three of their last four games.

So instead, GameDay set up shop down in Athens for Georgia vs. Ole Miss. That didn’t stop them from picking the game between Oregon and USC on Saturday morning, though.

Here’s who everyone on the GameDay crew picked:

Desmond Howard

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Pat McAfee

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Guest Picker: Nolan Smith

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Kirk Herbstreit

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Lee Corso

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

