ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Oregon State

The stakes have certainly been raised for the regular-season finale in Oregon.

In the 13th week of college football, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks go up to Corvallis to face the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers in what is one of the most storied rivalry games in all of college football.

Not only will things be intense because of the bitter hatred between two schools, but the Ducks will also have a chance to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win, keeping their Rose Bowl hopes alive.

Of course, with such a big matchup on tap, the ESPN College GameDay crew broke things down and make their picks for who is going to win this game.

Take a look at who they picked:

Desmond Howard

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; ESPN broadcaster Desmond Howard during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Oregon

Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee reacts to Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders during “College GameDay.”

Syndication The Clarion Ledger

Pick: Oregon State

Guest Picker: A.J. Hawk (Former Ohio State LB)

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Rick Scuteri

Pick: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit at the ESPN College GameDay stage outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The flagship ESPN college football pregame show returned for the tenth time to Knoxville as the No. 12 Vols hosted the No. 22 Gators.

Kns Espn College Gameday

Pick: Oregon

Lee Corso

ESPN’s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN’s “College GameDay” comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks’ top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

News College Gameday

Pick: Oregon State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire