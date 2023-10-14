ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington

It comes as no surprise that ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ made its way up to Seattle this weekend for a top-10 showdown between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Washington Huskies.

All of the storylines are there, ripe for the taking, with a pair of Heisman Trophy contenders at quarterback, a pair of Biletnikoff contenders at wide receiver, and two teams that have real hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff.

This is undoubtedly the biggest game in the Pac-12 thus far this season, and one of the biggest games in the nation thus far as well.

With the GameDay crew up in Seattle for just the third time ever, it was a great environment and a perfect setting for this type of contest. Here’s who all of the guys ended up picking on Saturday morning as their winner for this game:

Desmond Howard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Washington

Pat McAfee

The Pick: Washington

Guest Picker Joel McHale

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Washington

Lee Corso

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Pick: Washington

Kirk Herbstreit

No Pick from Herbstreit, because he is calling the game for ESPN.

Stanford Steve

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Washington

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire