ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah

The stage has been set, and we’re almost ready to kick things off in Salt Lake City between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 13 Utah Utes.

It was a raucous scene at the University of Utah campus on Saturday morning with ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to town to preview the final Pac-12 matchup between these two teams who have had some pretty incredible games against each other over the past week.

We saw legendary Utah alumni Steve Smith Sr. — a future NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver — on set to help the ‘GameDay’ crew make their picks for who would win between these two top-15 teams.

Take a look at who everyone picked:

Desmond Howard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Pat McAfee

The Pick: Utah Utes

Guest Picker: Steve Smith Jr.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Utah Utes

Kirk Herbstreit

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Lee Corso

Lee Corso was unable to make it to ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday while he reportedly deals with family matters. ESPN reported on Saturday morning that Corso is in good health and will return soon.

Stanford Steve

The Pick: Oregon Ducks (Utah covers)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire