ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner of Ohio State vs. Penn State

It’s a big one for Ohio State Saturday, and as such, ESPN College GameDay is in Columbus in the shadow of the ‘Shoe for the Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. The entire college football world will have its eyes focused on the banks of the Olentangy.

There’s other big games in the country, but you know when the pregame shows descend at the same time — Fox’s Big Nook Kickoff is also on hand — that it’s a massive matchup.

Analysts Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit were joined by a familiar guest picker, former Ohio State and current Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud (who just so happens to be tearing it up in the NFL) to make their picks for this week.

Find out below what team each of ESPN analysts picked to win the cataclysmic matchup on Saturday.

Desmond Howard

The Prediction

Desmond picked Ohio State because of the mental edge, plus he wants the Buckeyes to be undefeated when they play Michigan.

Pat McAfee

The Prediction

McAfee took Ohio State as well and actually thinks the crowd will be the difference on the road to a national championship.

C.J. Stroud

The Prediction

I mean, we all know who Stroud picked. He thinks the Jim Knowles defense is going to potentially pitch a shutout and lead Ohio State to a victory.

Lee Corso

The Prediction

We all know the affinity Corso has for Ohio State, being that Brutus was the first headgear he ever put on. He did it again on Saturday and went with the Buckeyes in a bit of a sentimental feel.

Kirk Herbstreit

Herbstreit thinks the Ohio State defense for the Buckeyes will be the difference and picked his alma mater. And if you are keeping track, you have it right — a clean scarlet and gray sweep for the ESPN College GameDay crew.

Let’s hope they are right.

