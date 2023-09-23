ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 11 Oregon and No. 19 Colorado

The day has finally come.

After a couple of months of build-up and a week of hype, Deion Sanders and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes are just hours away from stepping foot inside Autzen Stadium and taking on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks.

We’ve heard a lot, we’ve read a lot, and we’ve made a lot of predictions for what we think is going to take place.

Saturday morning was the time for the experts to make their predictions.

While ESPN’s flagship show College GameDay set up shop across the country in South Bend for No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame instead of in Eugene, the guys on the show made their picks for Ducks vs. Buffs. Here where they all landed:

Desmond Howard

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Pat McAfee

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Vince Vaughn

The Pick: Colorado Buffaloes

Lee Corso

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Kirk Herbstreit

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

