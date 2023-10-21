ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 9 Oregon and Washington State
It’s been quite a few weeks for the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew.
In Week 6, they were down at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas. Last week, they were up in Seattle for the Cascade Clash between Oregon and Washington. Now, this week they will be in Columbus for the showdown between Penn State and Ohio State.
Nothing wrong with that schedule. While the ‘GameDay’ crew welcomed former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on as the guest picker, the group went through the biggest games of the week and made their official picks.
Here’s who they picked to win the game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars.
Desmond Howard
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Pat McAfee
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Guest Picker: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Lee Corso
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Kirk Herbstreit
The Pick: Oregon Ducks