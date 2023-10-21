ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew picks winner between No. 9 Oregon and Washington State

It’s been quite a few weeks for the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew.

In Week 6, they were down at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas. Last week, they were up in Seattle for the Cascade Clash between Oregon and Washington. Now, this week they will be in Columbus for the showdown between Penn State and Ohio State.

Nothing wrong with that schedule. While the ‘GameDay’ crew welcomed former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on as the guest picker, the group went through the biggest games of the week and made their official picks.

Here’s who they picked to win the game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars.

Desmond Howard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Pat McAfee

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Guest Picker: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Lee Corso

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Kirk Herbstreit

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire