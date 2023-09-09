Who ESPN’s College GameDay crew picked to win the Texas-Alabama game

No. 11 Texas travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 3 Alabama in what many are calling the game of the year on Saturday night.

Whether the game itself is close or not, the storylines surrounding this matchup are endless. It’s two of the sports biggest brands and the last time these two teams met in 2022 the Crimson Tide escaped with a narrow 20-19 win in Austin.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is understandably on campus to cover the game. Every week college football fans tune in to ESPN to see who the crew picks to win. It’s especially exciting this week because national media analysts have had varying predictions on who wins the Texas-Alabama matchup.

That appears to be the case for the College GameDay crew as well. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked Texas, while Pat McAfee and Joe Namath chose Alabama.

Tune in to ESPN at 6 p.m. CT to see if the Longhorns can pull off the massive upset.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire