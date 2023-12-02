ESPN College GameDay crew makes Iowa-Michigan picks

ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., ahead of Saturday afternoon’s SEC Championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama.

A throng of eager Bulldog and Crimson Tide fans packed the Georgia World Congress Center as the GameDay crew broke down everything in the world of college football during conference championship weekend.

Host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit also welcomed in guest picker Theo Von, a popular stand-up comic and the host of the “This Past Weekend” podcast.

As No. 17 Iowa gets ready to square off against No. 2 Michigan tonight in the Big Ten Championship game at 7:15 p.m. CT on Fox, let’s see who each member of the GameDay crew picked to win and their comments on the game.

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard’s pick: Michigan

What Desmond said: “Yeah, because of everything Michigan’s going through, they didn’t get this far just to get this far. Go Blue. I’ve got the Wolverines.”

Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee’s pick: Iowa

What Pat said: “That’s my Superdog. Twenty-two point dogs. The last three times Iowa has been a 20-plus point underdog, they’ve won two of them outright. Another one happens tonight for Ty Schmit and the Hawkeyes. Give me Iowa beating Michigan in Lucas Oil Stadium tonight in Indianapolis.”

Theo Von

Theo Von’s pick: Iowa

What Theo said: “Oh yeah, I believe in that and I’m going to say this, that Iowa, they just can’t score. That’s the problem, man. You’ve just got to find a way to score. Iowa, whatever you gotta do. I don’t know if they need George Kittle to donate plasma over there on campus. I don’t know if they need…look, get B.J. Armstrong, get Kevin Gamble, get anybody in the game that can help them. Man, some alums over there. But, I am gonna to take the Iowa team today. The Hawkeyes. That’s my upset, baby.”

Lee Corso

Lee Corso’s pick: Iowa

What Lee said:”Iowa was my Superdog, so I’ve got to go with them.”

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit’s pick: Michigan

What Kirk said: “If Iowa wins, is Michigan out of the playoff? They are? OK, I’m just making sure. They’re not going to lose. Kirk Ferentz, I love him. He’s one of the greatest coaches in his ability to find a way to win games. Phil Parker, great defensive coordinator. It’s going to be close early because of the sloppiness of it, but Michigan, way too many athletes. This team since they lost to TCU has been on a mission. Not to beat Ohio State, to win a national championship, so Michigan takes care of business.”

