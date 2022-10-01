ESPN College GameDay crew makes their pick for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Alabama takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 5 showdown in Fayetteville. This game is a highly-anticipated one, as Arkansas looks to bounce back from a rough Week 4 loss against Texas A&M.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew hosted their show from Clemson’s campus as the Tigers prepare to take on NC State. When making their picks, Alabama vs. Arkansas was a key one.

All experts chose the Crimson Tide, as did the guest picker, Christian Wilkins.

College GameDay crew unanimously picks Alabama over Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/UmjEGHDUwY — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) October 1, 2022

