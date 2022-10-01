ESPN College GameDay crew makes their pick for Alabama vs. Arkansas

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 5 showdown in Fayetteville. This game is a highly-anticipated one, as Arkansas looks to bounce back from a rough Week 4 loss against Texas A&M.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew hosted their show from Clemson’s campus as the Tigers prepare to take on NC State. When making their picks, Alabama vs. Arkansas was a key one.

All experts chose the Crimson Tide, as did the guest picker, Christian Wilkins.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 season continues.

List

Alabama vs. Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

List

Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Arkansas

List

5 reasons why Alabama could lose against Arkansas

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories