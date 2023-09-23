ESPN College GameDay crew makes its picks for Ohio State at Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay joined Ohio State Football on the road in South Bend, Indiana, for the matchup against Notre Dame.

The biggest game of the weekend called for the top college football pregame show to be present. As it does every week, the crew of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit make their selections with special guest, actor Vince Vaughn.

Although they did pick other games, all we want to know is who they believe will triumph between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. Find out below who each one of their analysts selected to come out on top this evening.

Desmond Howard

The pick

No surprise here, Howard picks the Irish to win.

Pat McAfee

The pick

Spending time in South Bend won over McAfee, he picked the Irish despite showing a lot of love for Ohio State as well.

Vince Vaughn

The pick

In no shocker, the guest picker, who is a Notre Dame fan, picked Notre Dame despite all that he has in ties to the state of Ohio as well.

Kirk Herbstreit

The pick

The Buckeye alum stays true to his scarlet and gray, and picked Ohio State to win.

Lee Corso

The pick

Corso absolutely loves to put on the Brutus head and did it once again, picking the Buckeyes to win.

