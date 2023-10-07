ESPN College GameDay crew makes their predictions for Week 6

The Alabama Crimson Tide travels to College Station this afternoon for a date with the Texas A&M Aggies. When the Tide last visited College Station in 2021, Nick Saban suffered his first loss to a former assistant as Jimbo Fisher’s squad bested Alabama 41-38 on a walk-off field goal.

Alabama got their revenge in 2022 with a 24-20 home victory. Bryce Young missed the game with an injury and Milroe made his first career start in the game. Milroe has made massive improvements from a year ago and expect him to have an even better day. The Aggies lost their starting quarterback Conor Weigman for the year last week so they have a lot of questions to figure out against a very good Crimson Tide defense.

The ESPN College GameDay crew was split on today’s outcome with Desmond Howard and guest picked Baker Mayfield both choosing the Aggies while Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstriet each are rolling with the Tide. A win today puts the Tide in pole position for the SEC West, can Alabama get it done in a hostile environment?

https://twitter.com/SpurrFM/status/1710686011431260254

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire