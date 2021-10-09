ESPN College GameDay crew makes Georgia vs Auburn prediction

The ESPN College GameDay crew is posted up at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to preview the Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas.

As the crew always does, they ended their show by predicting the outcome of the day’s biggest games.

And that included a prediction for No. 2 Georgia’s road game vs No. 18 Auburn, which is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The show’s celebrity guest picker today was billionaire Mark Cuban – owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Here are their predictions for Georgia vs Auburn.

Fan Vote:

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Fan vote: Georgia, 89%

Desmond Howard:

Desmond Howard (left) and Rece Davis record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Mark Cuban:

Feb 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Cuban: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit:

Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN’s College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia, but says it should be close and “Auburn’s defense keeps them in this game.”

Lee Corso:

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Lee Corso broadcasts before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Corso: Georgia

