ESPN’s College GameDay crew announces picks for SEC Championship

Live from Atlanta at the site of the SEC Championship, ESPN’s College GameDay crew members announced their picks for some of the biggest conference championship matchups today.

When it came to No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia, the crew was split.

Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee chose the Crimson Tide, but guest picker Theo Von and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Dawgs.

The deciding vote was Lee Corso’s headgear pick and he went the the Bulldogs over the Tide.

This game is a big one as it not only decides who wins the conference, but it will dictate which team between these two, if any, make the College Football Playoff.

ESPN College GameDay crew split on the SEC Championship game. Lee Corso’s headgear pick being the deciding vote… Hes got Georgia over Alabama. pic.twitter.com/Yqz3HEITZo — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 2, 2023

