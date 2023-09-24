ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Duke football vs. Notre Dame in Durham

ESPN’s College GameDay will feature Duke football for the first time when the Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Sept. 30 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke basketball has hosted GameDay a record 12 times, but the football crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will be on campus as a whole for the first time.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) have won their first four games by 20 or more points, including Saturday’s 41-7 win at UConn. The ninth-ranked Fighting Irish (4-0) host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) on Saturday night.

Next week’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. Duke coach Mike Elko is 13-4 through his first 17 games with the Blue Devils, the best start for a head coach in program history.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and the Blue Devils started their season in primetime with a big-time win against Clemson. It was the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent since 1989.

College GameDay began in 1993 at a game between Florida State and Notre Dame, dubbed the “Game of the Century.” The ESPN show started the 2023 season in Charlotte, where UNC earned a 31-17 win against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Duke football vs. Notre Dame