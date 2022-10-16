ESPN College GameDay to come to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

Ever since UCLA managed to pull off the upset over the Utah Utes and keep their undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew that there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear that it would be a marquee matchup.

Related

Dan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins

One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s College GameDay to town.

ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will be heading to Eugene on Saturday for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon.

This will be the 26th time that the Ducks have been featured in a GameDay game.

So far this year, Oregon suffered a brutal loss to Georgia in the first week of the season but has bounced back nicely, averaging nearly 50 points per game and winning 5-straight games since. Contrarily, UCLA looked underwhelming early on, gritting out wins against Bowling Green and South Alabama before upsetting No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah in consecutive weeks.

Now the two clash with arguably the top spot in the Pac-12 power rankings on the line.

The game will kick at 12:30 p.m PT on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022

List

What is Oregon's all-time record when featured on ESPN's College GameDay?

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire